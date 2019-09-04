INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation on Behalf of Cadence Bancorporation Investors (CADE)

BENSALEM, Pa., Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces the continuation of its investigation on behalf of Cadence Bancorporation ("Cadence" or the "Company") (NYSE: CADE ) investors concerning the Company and its officers' possible violations of federal securities laws.



On July 22, 2019, the Company disclosed that "higher credit costs including net charge-offs of $18.6 million and loan provisions of $28.9 million" negatively impacted its second quarter 2019 financial results.



On this news, shares of Cadence fell $3.75 per share, or over 19%, to close at $15.86 per share on July 22, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

