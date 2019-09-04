INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues its Investigation on Behalf of ADTRAN, Inc. Investors

BENSALEM, Pa., Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of ADTRAN, Inc. ("ADTRAN" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ADTN ) investors concerning the Company and its officers' possible violations of federal securities laws.



On July 17, 2019, the Company announced "preliminary" earnings for second quarter 2019 due to its ongoing assessment of the reasonableness of its current and previously reported excess and obsolete inventory reserves ("E&O reserves").

On this news, the Company's share price fell $3.69 per share, over 23%, to close at $12.13 per share on July 18, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on August 12, 2019, the Company disclosed that it would be unable to timely file its quarterly financial report with the SEC. Moreover, the Company disclosed that certain material weaknesses in its internal control resulted in a misstatement of previously reported E&O reserves.

If you purchased ADTRAN securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com , or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com .

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.