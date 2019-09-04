SHAREHOLDER ALERT - CannTrust Holdings Inc. (CTST) - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 9, 2019

NEW YORK, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against of CannTrust Holdings Inc. ("CannTrust" or the "Company") (NYSE:CTST) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired CannTrust securities between November 14, 2018 through July 5, 2019, both dates inclusive. Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/ctst.



This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) CannTrust was growing cannabis in its Pelham greenhouse while applications for regulatory approval were still pending; (2) CannTrust's Pelham greenhouse did not comply with certain regulations; (3) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to face an inventory hold by Health Canada until the Pelham facility becomes compliant with applicable regulations; (4) as a result, CannTrust's customers would face shortages and would likely seek product from CannTrust's competitors; and (5) as a result, defendants' statements about CannTrust's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you suffered a loss CannTrust you have until September 9, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.



