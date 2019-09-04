NNPBC Welcomes New Executive Director

BURNABY, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nurses and Nurse Practitioners of BC (NNPBC) is pleased to welcome Michael Sandler RN, MSN to the role of Executive Director beginning September 23rd, 2019.



"Michael is a trusted and innovative nurse leader. He is a collaborator, relationship builder and someone who has had great success in facilitating meaningful change in organizations." said Sherri Kensall NNPBC Acting Board chair. "The NNPBC Board and staff are delighted that he will be joining the team and we all know that under Michael's leadership the Association will grow in new and exciting ways."

Michael is a well-respected leader with a strong background in clinical practice and the proven ability to support complex situations and solutions. He has experience in various roles across multiple health authorities throughout BC with his most recent experience in Clinical Nursing Education. He exhibits transformational leadership skills, complemented by experience in operational leadership, change management in complex environments, program development, regional and provincial policy development, political advocacy and strong strategic communication skills.

With a relational style, ability to see the big picture, a strong desire to collaborate and the acumen to tackle large and complex projects, Sandler has a deep love and appreciation for all that nursing brings to the table and will ensure that the nursing perspective is included in the current discussions related to health and social policy happening around the province. Sandler has been a strong supporter of the professional nursing association, having filled a variety of volunteer positions with the Association of Registered Nurses of BC (ARNBC), most recently as Chair of the Rural & Remote Policy Table. Sandler is also a proud recipient of the Canadian Nurses Association "150 Nurses for Canada", a peer nominated award that recognized Canada's most influential nurse leaders.

"I am humbled and excited to be given this opportunity to lead the Association in pursuit of strengthening the nursing voice in this Province. I know first-hand the importance of the work the professional association does in advancing the reach and impact of nursing. I feel strongly that nurses are well positioned to advance real and systemic change, throughout healthcare in BC" said Sandler. "I'm excited for our profession and think there is room to collaborate to promote nursing and support public policy that achieves meaningful differences and impacts the lives of all British Columbians".

NNPBC is the only nursing professional association in the province that represents all four nursing designations. It is the voice for professional practice, advocacy and leadership in nursing, and the jurisdictional representative to the Canadian Nurses Association.

Contact: Jacqollyne Keath, Acting Executive Director

604-737-1304



