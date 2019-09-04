Tim Battis Named as Kofax's Executive Vice President of Global Sales

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kofax ®, a leading supplier of Intelligent Automation software to digitally transform end-to-end business operations, announced today the addition of Tim Battis as Executive Vice President of Global Sales. Battis will report to Kofax Chief Executive Officer Reynolds C. Bish, and be responsible for all sales functions on a global basis.



"We're thrilled to have Tim join our executive management team and lead our global sales organization at this exciting point in Kofax's evolution," said Bish. "We've generated significantly greater market awareness and interest since launching Kofax's Intelligent Automation platform – the only purpose-built, unified platform featuring all the capabilities needed to enable true digital transformation of end-to-end business operations. With his experience in enterprise software as well as print management systems and solutions, Tim has the ideal background and experience to drive our world-class sales team to greater success."

Battis most recently served as Executive Vice President of Global Sales at Ceridian, a leading human capital management software company. In that role he regularly exceeded its revenue growth objectives, significantly increased its average deal size and improved forecasting accuracy, while reducing turnover and driving its transition to cloud-based product offerings. Prior to Ceridian, Battis was National Director of Integrated Sales at IKON Office Solutions, then the world's largest independent dealer for document management systems.

"I'm very excited to join Kofax at this important phase of its development," said Battis. "Kofax is a highly respected innovator in RPA, Cognitive Capture, Document Processing and Orchestration. Its strategic decision to combine these capabilities into a single-vendor Intelligent Automation platform is game-changing and will allow us to leapfrog point-solution competitors to achieve exponential growth."

About Kofax

Kofax software enables organizations to Work Like Tomorrow™ – today. Kofax's Intelligent Automation software platform helps organizations transform information-intensive business processes, reduce manual work and errors, minimize costs, and improve customer engagement. We combine RPA, cognitive capture, process orchestration, mobility and engagement, and analytics to ease implementations and deliver dramatic results that mitigate compliance risk and increase competitiveness, growth and profitability. Kofax provides a rapid return on investment for over 20,000 customers in financial services, insurance, government, healthcare, supply chain, business process outsourcing and other markets. Kofax delivers its award-winning software and solutions through its direct sales and services organization and more than 650 indirect channel partners and integrators in more than 60 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information, visit kofax.com .

© 2019 Kofax, Inc. Kofax is a registered trademark of Kofax Limited.



Source: KOFAX

Media Contact: Amanda Ingalls Public Relations Director +1 (949) 783-1595 amanda.ingalls@kofax.com