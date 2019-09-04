XDD Acquires Beyond IT Forensics to Expand Services Offering in South Central US

MISSION, Kan., Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xact Data Discovery (XDD), a leading international provider of eDiscovery, data management and managed review services for law firms and corporations, announces the acquisition of Beyond IT forensics. Beyond IT, a cybersecurity and digital forensics company based in Houston, TX, will lead the XDD forensics team under the XDD brand.



Bob Polus, XDD President and CEO states, "As the catalyst for most matters, forensic services are an integral part of our end-to-end service offering. With existing XDD forensics offices in nine locations nationwide, bringing in the Beyond IT team expands our presence in the populous south central US. Coupled with their expertise in cybersecurity, Paul Price, Principal at Beyond IT, will lead the XDD Forensics team in providing exemplary services to clients nationwide."

Paul Price, Principal at Beyond IT states, "We've worked jointly with XDD for many years and are proud to become part of the XDD family. The culture, people and service at XDD are second to none. Our combined resources strengthen our service offering nationwide, while maintaining our shared vision and commitment to deliver outstanding service to the legal and corporate community. Joining XDD was a natural fit."

Price will lead the expanded XDD forensics team from Houston, TX.

About Xact Data Discovery

Xact Data Discovery is a leading international provider of eDiscovery, data management and managed review services for law firms and corporations. XDD helps clients optimize their eDiscovery matters by orchestrating precision communication between people, processes, technology and data.

XDD services include forensics, eDiscovery processing, Relativity hosting and managed review. XDD has 16 offices throughout the United States and two locations in India. XDD offers exceptional customer service with a commitment to responsive, transparent and timely communication to ensure clients remain informed throughout the entire discovery life cycle.

Press Contact:

Bob Lorum

Xact Data Discovery

951.378.1991

blorum@xactdatadiscovery.com



About Beyond IT

Beyond IT is a global provider of Forensics and Cyber Security services for Fortune 500 corporations and AM Law 100 firms. Its management team includes accomplished professionals with both government and private sector experience in traditional and cyber-based investigations, digital forensics, data preservation and analysis, and infrastructure protection. We provide legal and business professionals a competitive edge by finding relevant information that others miss; peace of mind by securing vulnerable networks; and exceptional client service in every case.