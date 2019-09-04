Market Overview

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of an Investigation Concerning Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers and Directors of HF Foods Group Inc.- HFFG

September 04, 2019 11:40am   Comments
NEW YORK, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) concerning possible breaches of fiduciary duty. To obtain additional information, go to:

http://www.zlkdocs.com/HFFG-Info-Request-Form-7854

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com 

