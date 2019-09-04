Amur Equipment Finance Announces Appointment of Paul Larkins to its Board of Directors

GRAND ISLAND, Neb., Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amur Equipment Finance, Inc. (AmurEF) today announces the appointment of Paul A. Larkins to its Board of Directors. In Mr. Larkins' more than thirty years in the banking, equipment leasing and specialty finance industries he has served in many senior leadership roles, including as Chief Executive Officer of Key Equipment Finance, a multi-billion dollar, international, industry-leading equipment lessor. Larkins also served as President, Chief Executive Officer of Key National Finance and of SquareTwo Financial Corp., a KRG Capital company, where he was also a member of the Board of Directors. Mr. Larkins' contributions to the equipment leasing and finance industry have been recognized repeatedly; he has served as Chairperson of the Board of the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) and has been elected to the ELFA Hall of Fame.



"I am extremely excited to be joining the AmurEF team," said Mr. Larkins. "I am very impressed by what AmurEF has built, and can't wait to help the team scale."

"We are so fortunate to be able to add a Board member with Paul's breadth and depth of experience," said Mostafiz ShahMohammed, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors of AmurEF. "It goes without saying that Paul knows our industry backwards and forwards, and his guidance and advice will be crucial to our team as we strive to accomplish our goals."

AmurEF is a Top 5 independent commercial equipment finance company, per Monitor, employing over 150 people across five locations. AmurEF achieved originations growth of 67% in 2018 and is on pace to substantially surpass last year's originations totals in 2019. The company recently completed its seventh term securitization, its largest to date.



