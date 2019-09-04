Anima Biotech to Present at the 12th Annual BioPharm America International Partnering Conference

BERNARDSVILLE, N.J., Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anima Biotech, the leader in the discovery of drugs that specifically control mRNA translation, today announced the company will present at the 12th Annual BioPharm America International Partnering Conference taking place in Boston, MA from September 11 - 12, 2019.



Kevin Pong, Ph.D., Vice President of Business Development of Anima Biotech, will present an overview of the company's Translation Control Therapeutics technology for the discovery of small molecule drugs that specifically control mRNA translation. He will give insight into Anima Biotech's business endeavors, partnering activities, and new approach targeting proteins that regulate translation leading to an entirely novel target space.

Event: 12th Annual BioPharm America International Partnering Conference Date: Wednesday, September 11, 2019 Time: 11:30 AM – 11:40 AM ET Room: 252A Venue: Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, Boston, MA

About Anima Biotech

Anima Biotech is advancing Translation Control Therapeutics, the first platform for the discovery of small molecule drugs that specifically control mRNA translation as a new strategy against many diseases. With novel biology that monitors the translation of proteins and proprietary cloud based analysis software, we identify drug candidates that modulate a target protein's production. We develop a pipeline across therapeutic areas and partner with Pharma for their targets including our $1B+ collaboration with Lilly for the discovery and development of translation inhibitors of several targets. Our approach was further validated with 5 granted patents, 14 peer reviewed publications and 17 scientific collaborations. To learn more about us, visit https://www.animabiotech.com

