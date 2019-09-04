Roots of Hope national suicide prevention project to be launched in Ottawa on September 5, 2019
OTTAWA, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, September 5, 2019, the Mental Health Commission of Canada (MHCC) will officially launch the national Roots of Hope suicide prevention project in Ottawa. In attendance will be representatives from our eight partner communities across the country.
Each year, 4,000 people in Canada take their own lives. That number has remained unchanged over the last ten years, but Roots of Hope aims to significantly reduce it.
Under the leadership of the MHCC, the project draws on international best practices and community strengths, using a proven strategy composed of five pillars. Roots of Hope addresses Canada's often silent and hidden suicide crisis using evidence-informed approaches, including specialized supports for individuals in need, public education and awareness, means restriction, training for community leaders, and research and evaluation.
When: Tuesday, September 5th, 2019
Time: 11:00AM-2:00PM
Where: Delta Hotel by Marriott Ottawa City Centre
101 Lyon St N, Pinnacle Room, Penthouse Level
Ottawa, Ontario K1R 5T9
