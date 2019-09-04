ROX, PSDO, GCI, and MCRN SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:



Castle Brands Inc. (NYSE American: ROX ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Castle Brands' agreement to be acquired by Pernod Ricard S.A. Shareholders of Castle Brands will receive $1.27 in cash for each share of Castle Brands owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-castle-brands-inc .

Presidio, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: PSDO ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Presidio's agreement to be acquired by funds advised by BC Partners. Shareholders of Presidio will receive 16.00 in cash for each share of Presidio owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-presidio-inc .

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Gannett's agreement to merge with New Media Investment Group Inc. ("New Media"). Shareholders of Gannett will receive $6.25 in cash and 0.5427 of a New Media share for each Gannett share common stock. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-gannett-co-inc .

Milacron Holdings Corp. (NYSE: MCRN ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Milacron's agreement to merge with Hillenbrand, Inc. ("Hillenbrand"). Shareholders of Milacron will receive $11.80 in cash and 0.1612 shares of Hillenbrand common stock for each share of Milacron owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-milacron-holdings-corp .

