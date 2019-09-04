Market Overview

Seelos Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference in September

Globe Newswire  
September 04, 2019 9:00am   Comments
NEW YORK, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced today that it will participate in the Oppenheimer Fall Summit Focused on Specialty Pharma and Rare Disease Companies. The company will host One on One meetings in New York, NY on Monday, September 23rd and Tuesday, September 24th.

About Seelos Therapeutics:

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other rare disorders. The Company's robust portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting psychiatric and movement disorders, including orphan diseases. Seelos is based in New York, New York.

For more information, please visit our website: http://seelostherapeutics.com, the content of which is not incorporated herein by reference.

Contact Information:
Anthony Marciano
Head of Corporate Communications
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)
300 Park Ave., 12th Fl
New York, NY 10022
(646) 293-2136
anthony.marciano@seelostx.com 
www.seelostherapeutics.com
https://twitter.com/seelostx
https://www.linkedin.com/company/seelos

