PerimeterX Extends Series C to $57M to Expand Web Application Protection Platform and Fuel Go-To-Market Growth

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PerimeterX, the company that protects the world's largest and most reputable websites and mobile applications from malicious activities, today announced that it has secured $14M as an extension of its previous Series C funding round. The round brings the total amount of capital raised to $91.5M. Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners (DTCP) and Salesforce Ventures join Scale Venture Partners who led the round, along with Adam Street Partners, Canaan Partners, Vertex Ventures and Data Collective (DCVC).



"Each day, the news is filled with stories about top brands that have been compromised by threat actors who covertly modify website code and begin collecting personal information from site visitors or users," said Omri Iluz, co-founder and CEO of Perimeterx. "This additional funding, and the relationship with these strategic investors, gives us the power to speed up the expansion of our product portfolio to stop the Magecart and digital skimming attacks we've read so much about. We remain dedicated to helping our customers focus on growing their digital business, knowing their consumers and brand are secure."

PerimeterX has recently expanded its portfolio to include three Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offerings that utilize a common platform. PerimeterX Bot Defender is a bot mitigation solution that safeguards modern web and mobile applications, and APIs. Recently, the company expanded its portfolio to include PerimeterX Code Defender, a web application security solution that can effectively stop Magecart and other supply chain attacks. It also acquired PageSeal and added PerimeterX Page Defender, a client-side browser malware protection solution that blocks unwanted ads and scripts from redirecting web visitors, to its portfolio. The PerimeterX platform provides common services including behavior-based analytics, sensors, detectors and enforcers as well as a user-friendly portal and actionable reporting. The SaaS portfolio is fully compatible with existing infrastructure including cloud services and content delivery network (CDN) solutions, and unlike solutions that require appliances, it is completely software-based and can be deployed anywhere.

"We have been following the impressive growth at PerimeterX. With the recent additions to its product portfolio, PerimeterX addresses a wide gamut of web security challenges helping businesses and their consumers stay safe," said Guy Horowitz, Partner at DTCP. "We see growing demand for PerimeterX solutions and are excited to bring our global network and SaaS expertise to support the company's expansion."

About PerimeterX

PerimeterX is the leading provider of application security solutions that keep your business safe in the complex digital world. Delivered as a service, the company's Bot Defender, Code Defender and Page Defender solutions detect risks to your web applications and proactively manage them, freeing you to focus on growth and innovation. Bringing together an elite engineering team, security research to continually update its solutions with current intelligence, and best-in-class customer enablement and support, the world's largest and most reputable websites and mobile applications count on PerimeterX to safeguard their consumers' digital experience. PerimeterX is headquartered in San Mateo, California and at www.perimeterx.com .

About DTCP

DTCP is an investment management group with $1.7 billion of assets under management and advisory from Deutsche Telekom and other institutional investors, and a portfolio of over 60 companies. The group is dedicated to providing venture and growth capital, private equity investments, and advisory services. DTCP's cyber security portfolio includes companies such as FireGlass (acquired by Symantec), Guardicore, SafeBreach, Morphisec, and Anomali. DTCP operates and invests in Europe, the US and Israel. To learn more about DTCP and its portfolio companies, visit www.telekom-capital.com or @TelekomCapital on Twitter.

Salesforce Ventures

Salesforce is the fastest growing top five enterprise software company and the #1 CRM provider globally. Salesforce Ventures—the company's corporate investment group—invests in the next generation of enterprise technology that extends the power of the Salesforce Customer Success Platform, helping companies connect with their customers in entirely new ways. Portfolio companies receive funding as well as access to the world's largest cloud ecosystem and the guidance of Salesforce's innovators and executives. With Salesforce Ventures, portfolio companies can also leverage Salesforce's expertise in corporate philanthropy by joining Pledge 1% to make giving back part of their business model. Salesforce Ventures has invested in more than 300 enterprise cloud startups in 20 different countries since 2009. For more information, please visit www.salesforce.com/ventures.

