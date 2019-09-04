CoinAgenda Global Returns to Las Vegas, October 26-28, Connecting Blockchain Industry Titans with Investors, Enterprise & Entrepreneurs

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) - CoinAgenda (https://coinagenda.com/), the leading global conference series connecting professional investors, traders, family offices, corporate and enterprise innovation executives, and digital currency funds with top entrepreneurs in the blockchain and cryptocurrency sectors, today announced the sixth annual CoinAgenda Global conference will take place October 26-28, 2019 at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Confirmed speakers include:

Jed McCaleb, president and CEO of Stellar.org, one of the fastest, most widely adopted cryptocurrency payment systems, co-founder and former CTO of Ripple Labs, as well as developer of the first bitcoin exchange in 2010, MTGox.

Liam Robertson, managing director, Alphabit Fund.

William Quigley, CEO of Opskins and WAX Token; former managing director, Clearstone Venture Partners.

Miko Matsumara, co-founder, Evercoin; venture partner, Gumi Cryptos; venture partner, BitBull Capital.

David Siemer , CEO, Wave Financial; Managing Director, Wavemaker Partners; General Partner, Wavemaker Genesis

Shawn Owen, co-founder, SALT Lending; founder and CEO, EQUA Start

Joseph Cutler, partner, Perkins Coie

Chris Kitze, CEO, CoinApps; co-founder, FlashCoin

"Investing in cryptocurrency and blockchain companies has finally come into the mainstream," said Michael Terpin, Founder of CoinAgenda. "Some of the largest institutional investors are now launching services and exchanges to move cryptocurrency to the masses, and CoinAgenda has been there every step of the way, going back to the days of $200 bitcoin. We are excited to enter this new era with some of the top industry CEOs, fund managers and visionaries sharing the same stage."

This year, CoinAgenda Global will be the kickoff event for Vegas Blockchain Week (October 25-31). CoinAgenda will begin with a half-day BitAngels conference on Saturday, October 26, where 50 companies (a mix of angel and VC investments as well as tokens trading on exchanges) will pitch in a Demo Day environment at UNLV, concluding with an exclusive, private cocktail party at the Hard Rock Hotel pool.

The main CoinAgenda conference will take place Sunday and Monday. Sunday will focus on new blockchain categories, security token offerings, and legal, regulatory and jurisdictional issues involved with starting and investing in blockchain companies, as well as a spotlight on enterprise blockchain. It will finish with the famed Legendary Dinner at a world-renowned celebrity mansion off the Strip with top-shelf food, wine and entertainment.

Monday's all-day agenda hones in on trends in investing, trading and digital currency funds, as well as spotlight panels and keynotes on exchanges, IEOs and family offices. The conference ends on Monday night with an exclusive VIP closing party at the Marquee Library at the Cosmopolitan.

To learn more about CoinAgenda or to get involved, please visit www.coinagenda.com. Registration, speaking applications, and media applications are now available here. Early bird registration ends September 15.

ABOUT COINAGENDA

Now in its sixth year, CoinAgenda is the leading global conference series connecting professional investors, traders, family offices and digital currency funds with top entrepreneurs in the blockchain and cryptocurrency sectors. CoinAgenda Global focuses on international blockchain investing trends, with world-class speakers from around the globe, plus a special focus on blockchain economic development, friendly jurisdictions, the rise of security tokens, enterprise applications, and changes in digital currency funding vehicles and digital currency exchanges. CoinAgenda is an experience that allows all attendees to meet, mingle, and get to know the leading thought leaders, entrepreneurs and investors in the sector, including memorable parties at unique locations.





