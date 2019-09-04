vTv Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference

HIGH POINT, N.C., Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes and Alzheimer's disease, today announced that it is scheduled to present a general company update at the H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time in New York City. Company management will also be meeting with members of the investment community during one-on-one meetings at the conference.



A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed here and will be accessible for 30 days following the presentation at www.vtvtherapeutics.com .

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing oral small molecule drug candidates. vTv has a pipeline of clinical drug candidates led by programs for the treatment of diabetes, Alzheimer's disease, and inflammatory disorders. vTv's development partners are pursuing additional indications in type 2 diabetes, COPD, and genetic mitochondrial diseases.

