Wolters Kluwer Completes Sale of Allied Health Titles

September 4, 2019 – Wolters Kluwer Health has completed the sale of certain allied health titles to Ascend Learning, LLC. The titles were part of the Health Learning, Research & Practice (HLRP) business and include print and digital books in specialties, such as dental hygiene and massage therapy.

The divestment will better align our HLRP content portfolio for growth in our core medicine and nursing segments. The assets to be sold generated revenues of approximately $11 million (€9 million) in 2018. No employees will transfer to the new owner.

