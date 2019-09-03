Andrew Peller Limited Announces Senior Executive Appointment

GRIMSBY, Ontario, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andrew Peller Limited (Toronto Stock Exchange: ADW.A/ADW.B) ("APL" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Patrick O'Brien as Executive Vice President of Sales for the Company effective September 23, 2019.



Patrick joins the Company following a successful career with the Molson Coors Brewing Company where he last held the position of Chief Sales and Customer Excellence Officer. He joined Molson Coors in 2008 as a Senior National Account Manager in the UK, moving to Canada in 2011 to assume a District Sales Manager position and was then quickly promoted through a number of increasingly senior roles. Prior to joining Molson's he worked in the food service industry in Ireland and the UK.

"We are very pleased to have Patrick join APL in this important role," commented Randy Powell, President. "His proven experience focusing on the consumer, his analytic approach, and his ability to work with our marketing team will prove invaluable, and we are confident he will make a strong and enduring contribution to our growth and success going forward."

About Andrew Peller Limited

Andrew Peller Limited is one of Canada's leading producers and marketers of quality wines and craft spirits. The Company's award-winning premium and ultra-premium Vintners' Quality Alliance ("VQA") brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Red Rooster, Black Hills Estate, Tinhorn Creek, Gray Monk Estates, Raven Conspiracy and Conviction. Complementing these premium brands are a number of popularly priced varietal offerings, wine based liqueurs, craft ciders and craft spirits. The Company owns and operates 101 well-positioned independent retail locations in Ontario under The Wine Shop, Wine Country Vintners, and Wine Country Merchants store names. The Company also operates Andrew Peller Import Agency and The Small Winemaker's Collection Inc., importers and marketing agents of premium wines from around the world. With a focus on serving the needs of all wine consumers, the Company produces and markets premium personal winemaking products through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Global Vintners Inc. ("GVI"), the recognized leader in personal winemaking products. More information about the Company can be found at www.andrewpeller.com .

