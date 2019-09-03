Market Overview

Pool Corporation CFO to Attend the RBC Capital Markets 2019 Global Industrials Conference

Globe Newswire  
September 03, 2019 5:00pm   Comments
COVINGTON, La., Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) announced today that Mark W. Joslin, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in the RBC Capital Markets 2019 Global Industrials Conference at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Las Vegas, NV.

Pool Corporation is the world's largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products. POOLCORP operates approximately 370 sales centers in North America, Europe, South America and Australia through which it distributes more than 180,000 national brand and private label products to roughly 120,000 wholesale customers. For more information about POOLCORP, please visit www.poolcorp.com.

This news release may include "forward-looking" statements that involve risk and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Actual results may differ materially due to a variety of factors, including the sensitivity of the swimming pool supply business to weather conditions and other risks detailed in POOLCORP's 2018 Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACT:

Curtis J. Scheel
Director of Investor Relations
985.801.5341
curtis.scheel@poolcorp.com

