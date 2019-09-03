Market Overview

NMI Holdings, Inc. CFO to Participate in Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

September 03, 2019
EMERYVILLE, Calif., Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NMI Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ:NMIH), the parent company of National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), today announced that Adam Pollitzer, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 2019 Barclays Global Financial Services Conference, being held at the Hilton Midtown Hotel in New York City.  The presentation is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 and will be accessible via webcast at https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1260432&tp_key=6cc8926c4c&tp or NMI's website at https://ir.nationalmi.com/events-and-presentations.

About NMI Holdings
NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) is the parent company of National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low down payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower's default. To learn more, please visit www.nationalmi.com.

Investor Contact
John M. Swenson
Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury
john.swenson@nationalmi.com
(510) 788-8417

 

