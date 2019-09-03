Upcoming HMG Strategy Philadelphia CIO Summit: Frontrunning CIOs Unite Advanced Technologies With Powerful Partnerships to Lead the Charge Toward Digital Transformation

Top technology executives speaking at the 2019 Philadelphia CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include Dale Danilewitz, EVP and CIO, AmerisourceBergen; Robert Lux, EVP and CIO, Cenlar FSB; Anahi Santiago, CISO, Christiana Care Health System; Candida Seasock, Founder and President, CTS Associates, LLC; and Dave Taddei, founder and CEO, Integress.



PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the battle for competitive advantage, enterprises today know that customer experience is paramount. Many are setting their sights on advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), Big Data, analytics, the Internet of Things (IoT), blockchain and cloud computing to help them construct customer-centric business models. But to effectively employ these tools and drive impactful digital—and cultural—transformations, CIOs must demonstrate courageous leadership, an innovative mindset and the ability to establish productive relationships with the C-suite and board of directors.

Such topics will form the basis of discussion at the 2019 Philadelphia CIO Executive Leadership Summit , produced by HMG Strategy and taking place on September 18, 2019, at the Hilton Philadelphia at Penn's Landing.

"There's no question that customer experience is now the number one determinant of competitive success, and the role of the CIO in shaping a customer-centric enterprise is pivotal," said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. "IT executives must expand their leadership styles and skillsets beyond technological prowess to focus on less tangible strengths such as communication and relationship-building with the board, C-suite and beyond."

The Philadelphia CIO Summit will open with an HMG Lead, Innovate, Disrupt Tech Talk by Muddu Sudhakar, an entrepreneur and AI expert, who will discuss key trends in machine learning (ML) and AI, and how savvy CIOs can apply them to streamline and strengthen core business functions, identify and act on new business opportunities, and maximize ROI. This will be followed by an HMG Lead, Innovate, Disrupt Tech Talk by a Nutanix executive.

Other noteworthy sessions will include:

An executive briefing from Laura Laltrello , Vice President & General Manager of Data Center Services at Lenovo on the CIO's role in enabling the company's transformation to a customer-focused enterprise

, Vice President & General Manager of Data Center Services at Lenovo on the CIO's role in enabling the company's transformation to a customer-focused enterprise A panel of IT thought leaders who will examine the ways businesses can leverage cutting-edge technologies such as AI, ML, data analytics and IoT to capitalize on emerging customer and market trends, drive operational efficiencies, enable competitive differentiation and accelerate time to market

A luncheon presentation of 2019 HMG Strategy Top Technology Executive to Watch Awards to CJ Das , CIO of SimpleTire and Rob Lux , EVP and CIO of CENLAR FSB

, CIO of SimpleTire and , EVP and CIO of CENLAR FSB A panel of distinguished executive recruiters who will share advice on the avenues ambitious IT leaders should explore—interviews, speaking engagements and more—to accelerate their career ascent and brand themselves as thought leaders, talent magnets and attractive board members

An executive briefing from Ed Amoroso , Founder and CEO, TAG Cyber LLC

, Founder and CEO, TAG Cyber LLC A panel of prominent IT leaders who will offer strategies for securing the enterprise in these unprecedented times of risk, while simultaneously positioning the business for agility, innovation and competitive advantage

An executive panel focusing on how forward-thinking CIOs can enable successful customer-centric business models by employing advanced technologies, in concert with productive working relationships with the CEO and board of directors

Presenting Partners at the Philadelphia CIO Summit will be Lenovo and Nutanix. Platinum Partners will be Crowdstrike, Equinix and Rimini Street. Gold Partners will include Apptio, Insight Cloud + Data Center Transformation, OutSystems and Zerto. Local Partners include Aisera and Integress. Strategic Partners will include Egon Zehnder, Heidrick & Struggles, Korn Ferry and Spencer Stuart. Alliance Partners will be Amplify Partners, Glynn Capital, Greylock Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Sequoia. The Association Partner will be SIM Philadelphia.

