FTI Consulting and Compass Lexecon Professionals Lead Who's Who Legal Consulting Experts Guide for Fourth Consecutive Year

Globe Newswire  
September 03, 2019 7:30am   Comments
WASHINGTON, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) today announced that the firm and its Compass Lexecon subsidiary had the most professionals named to the Who's Who Legal: Consulting Experts guide for the fourth consecutive year. The annual guide recognizes professionals across the globe who specialize in economic, forensic and litigation, and transactional services. 

FTI Consulting and Compass Lexecon had 149 professionals named to the list, more than twice as many as the next firm. These experts represent the firm's Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Economic Consulting, Forensic and Litigation Consulting and Technology segments and hail from 18 countries around the world.

"What differentiates FTI Consulting is the power and depth of our expertise," said Steven H. Gunby, President and Chief Executive Officer of FTI Consulting. "We pride ourselves on having leaders in critical areas who are called on for the largest and most significant client matters in the legal world. This allows us to attract and retain the best talent in the market and create opportunities for our people."

FTI Consulting professionals named to the 2019 list include the following:

Asset Recovery Experts

Competition Economists

Construction – Quantum & Delay

Construction – Quantum & Delay – Future Leaders

  • Ali Al-Ahmad, Senior Director – Toronto

  • Manoj Bahl, Managing Director – London

  • Jonathan Haag, Senior Director – Miami

  • Mehmet Karakoc, Managing Director – London

  • Adrian Kong, Director – Singapore

  • Thierry Linares, Managing Director – Paris

Digital & Data – Data and E-Discovery Experts

Digital & Data – Digital Forensic Experts

Financial Advisory and Valuation – Quantum of Damages

Forensic Accountants

Forensic Accountants – Future Leaders

Quantum of Damages – Future Leaders

Compass Lexecon professionals named to the 2019 list include the following:

Competition Economists

Competition Economists – Future Leaders

Digital & Data – Data and E-Discovery Experts

Financial Advisory and Valuation – Quantum of Damages

Forensic Accountants

Quantum of Damages – Future Leaders

About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 4,700 employees located in 28 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.03 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2018. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc.
555 12th Street NW
Washington, DC 20004
+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:
Mollie Hawkes
+1.617.747.1791
mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:
Matthew Bashalany
+1.617.897.1545
matthew.bashalany@fticonsulting.com

