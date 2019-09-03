FTI Consulting and Compass Lexecon Professionals Lead Who's Who Legal Consulting Experts Guide for Fourth Consecutive Year

WASHINGTON, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) today announced that the firm and its Compass Lexecon subsidiary had the most professionals named to the Who's Who Legal: Consulting Experts guide for the fourth consecutive year. The annual guide recognizes professionals across the globe who specialize in economic, forensic and litigation, and transactional services.



FTI Consulting and Compass Lexecon had 149 professionals named to the list, more than twice as many as the next firm. These experts represent the firm's Corporate Finance & Restructuring , Economic Consulting , Forensic and Litigation Consulting and Technology segments and hail from 18 countries around the world.

"What differentiates FTI Consulting is the power and depth of our expertise," said Steven H. Gunby , President and Chief Executive Officer of FTI Consulting. "We pride ourselves on having leaders in critical areas who are called on for the largest and most significant client matters in the legal world. This allows us to attract and retain the best talent in the market and create opportunities for our people."

FTI Consulting professionals named to the 2019 list include the following:

Asset Recovery Experts

Competition Economists

Margaret Guerin-Calvert , Senior Managing Director – Washington, D.C.





, Senior Managing Director – Washington, D.C. Susan Manning , Senior Managing Director – Washington, D.C.





, Senior Managing Director – Washington, D.C. Nicola Theron , Senior Managing Director – Cape Town

Construction – Quantum & Delay

Construction – Quantum & Delay – Future Leaders

Ali Al-Ahmad , Senior Director – Toronto





, Senior Director – Toronto Manoj Bahl , Managing Director – London





, Managing Director – London Jonathan Haag , Senior Director – Miami





, Senior Director – Miami Mehmet Karakoc , Managing Director – London





, Managing Director – London Adrian Kong, Director – Singapore





Thierry Linares, Managing Director – Paris

Digital & Data – Data and E-Discovery Experts

Digital & Data – Digital Forensic Experts

Financial Advisory and Valuation – Quantum of Damages

Forensic Accountants

Forensic Accountants – Future Leaders

Tara Mulkeen , Senior Managing Director – New York

Quantum of Damages – Future Leaders

Ben Johnson , Managing Director – Hong Kong





, Managing Director – Hong Kong Montek Mayal , Senior Managing Director – New Delhi





, Senior Managing Director – New Delhi Navin Waghe , Senior Managing Director – London

Compass Lexecon professionals named to the 2019 list include the following:

Competition Economists

Competition Economists – Future Leaders

Patricia Lorenzo , Vice President – Madrid





, Vice President – Madrid Andy Parkinson , Vice President – London





, Vice President – London Laura Phaff , Vice President – London

Digital & Data – Data and E-Discovery Experts

Michael Katz , Senior Consultant – Oakland

Financial Advisory and Valuation – Quantum of Damages

Forensic Accountants

Jorge Padilla , Senior Managing Director – Madrid





, Senior Managing Director – Madrid Alejandro Requejo , Executive Vice President – Madrid

Quantum of Damages – Future Leaders

Gustavo De Marco , Senior Vice President – Miami

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 4,700 employees located in 28 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.03 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2018. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

