Templeton Global Income Fund ("GIM") Announces Distribution

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) today announced a monthly distribution from net investment income of $0.0276 per share, payable on September 30, 2019, to shareholders of record on September 16, 2019 (Ex-Dividend Date: September 13, 2019).



