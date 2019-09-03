Sensata Technologies to Present at the Citi 2019 Global Technology Conference

SWINDON, United Kingdom, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) today announced that Martha Sullivan, CEO, will present at the Citi 2019 Global Technology Conference on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 3:40 p.m. ET at the Hilton New York Hotel.



A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's investor relations website at: http://investors.sensata.com.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies is one of the world's leading suppliers of sensing, electrical protection, control and power management solutions with operations and business centers in 11 countries. Sensata's products improve safety, efficiency and comfort for millions of people every day in automotive, appliance, aircraft, industrial, military, heavy vehicle, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, data, telecommunications, recreational vehicle, and marine applications. For more information, please visit Sensata's website at www.sensata.com .

