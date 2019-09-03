Market Overview

DSP Group to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Globe Newswire  
September 03, 2019 7:00am   Comments
SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSP Group®, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG), a leading global provider of wireless chipset solutions for converged communications, announced today that its management is scheduled to participate in the following events:

  • Dougherty & Company Institutional Investor Conference held at the Millennium Hotel in Minneapolis on Thursday, September 5th  
  • Lake Street Capital Best Ideas Growth Conference held at the Parker New York Hotel on Thursday, September 12th
  • ROTH New Industrials and Technology Day held in the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York on November 13th

Investors will have the opportunity to hold one-on-one meetings with DSP Group management during these conferences. Those interested should contact DSP Group's Investor Relations team at ir@dspg.com.

About DSP Group
DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) is a global leader in wireless chipsets for a wide range of smart-enabled devices. The company was founded in 1987 on the principles of experience, insight and continuous advancement. We seek to consistently deliver next-generation solutions in the areas of voice, audio, video and data connectivity. Experts in voice processing, DSP Group invests heavily in innovation for the smart future. The result is leading-edge semiconductor technology that allows our customers to develop products that enhance user experiences. From mobile phones to VoIP and virtual assistants using cloud-based voice services, DSP Group answers the growing demand for the ever-expanding collection of voice-controlled smart devices. For more information, visit dspg.com

Contact:
Tali Chen
Chief Marketing Officer
DSP Group, Inc.
Tel: +1(408) 240-6826
Email: tali.chen@dspg.com

