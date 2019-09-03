Ramy Ibrahim, M.D. to Join Surface Oncology Board of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF), today announced Ramy Ibrahim, M.D., will join the company's board of directors. Dr. Ibrahim is a medical oncologist currently serving as chief medical officer and vice president of clinical development at the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy. Dr. Ibrahim is an acknowledged immunotherapy expert and played an important role in the development of several of the first-generation immune checkpoint inhibitor therapies.



"I am thrilled to welcome Ramy to our Board. He shares Surface's passion to bring forward transformational therapies at the frontiers of immunobiology," said Jeff Goater, chief executive officer of Surface. "As a highly respected oncologist, Ramy's counsel and extensive immuno-oncology therapeutic development experience will be welcomed at Surface, as we continue to progress multiple therapies into and through the clinic."

Prior to the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, Dr. Ibrahim was at AstraZeneca, where he served as the vice president of clinical development for immuno-oncology and led the development of the early checkpoint inhibitor antibodies durvalumab (Imfinzi®) and tremelimumab. Previously, at Bristol-Myers Squibb, he played a key role in the clinical development of ipilimumab (Yervoy®), the first FDA-approved immune checkpoint inhibitor, from early phase II through multiple global launches. He also played a key role in the early development of nivolumab (Opdivo®), as well as the development of anti-PD-L1 and anti-CD137 antibody programs. Dr. Ibrahim is actively involved in global cancer immunotherapy networks such as the Society of Immunotherapy for Cancer (SITC), Ludwig Institute, the Cancer Research Institute and the Cancer Immunotherapy Trials Network. Dr. Ibrahim trained in medicine and medical oncology at Cairo University then conducted bench and clinical immunotherapy research at the cancer vaccine branch of the National Cancer Institute in Bethesda, Maryland, prior to moving into industry.

"As a physician and clinical researcher, I feel Surface has assembled a compelling combination of pioneering science, promising pipeline programs and a world-class team as foundational elements to pursue the development of new therapies that could dramatically raise the standard of care for patients suffering with cancer," said Dr. Ibrahim. "I look forward to working with the Surface team as they build out their diverse clinical portfolio and prepare for their next phase of development as a company."

About Surface Oncology:

Surface Oncology is an immuno-oncology company developing next-generation antibody therapies focused on the tumor microenvironment with lead programs targeting CD73, CD39, IL-27 and CD47. Surface's novel cancer immunotherapies are designed to achieve a clinically meaningful and sustained anti-tumor response and may be used alone or in combination with other therapies. The Company has a pipeline of seven novel immunotherapies and a strategic collaboration with Novartis focused on NZV930 (CD73) and potentially one additional undisclosed program. For more information, please visit www.surfaceoncology.com .

