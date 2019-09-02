Market Overview

ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

Globe Newswire  
September 02, 2019 8:14am   Comments
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value
26-Aug-19 15,492 191.63 2,968,654.50
27-Aug-19 15,403 192.75 2,968,866.64
28-Aug-19 15,429 192.42 2,968,825.04
29-Aug-19 14,944 198.66 2,968,751.13
30-Aug-19 14,693 202.06 2,968,797.05

ASML's current share buyback program was announced on 17 January 2018, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/investors/share-buyback/en/s25436

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

Media Relations Contacts Investor Relations Contacts
Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18 Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934
  Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494

