ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|26-Aug-19
|15,492
|191.63
|2,968,654.50
|27-Aug-19
|15,403
|192.75
|2,968,866.64
|28-Aug-19
|15,429
|192.42
|2,968,825.04
|29-Aug-19
|14,944
|198.66
|2,968,751.13
|30-Aug-19
|14,693
|202.06
|2,968,797.05
ASML's current share buyback program was announced on 17 January 2018, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/investors/share-buyback/en/s25436
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
|Media Relations Contacts
|Investor Relations Contacts
|Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18
|Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934
|Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494