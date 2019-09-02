Motif Bio and Hercules Capital Amend Loan and Security Agreement

NEW YORK, Sept. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB) ("Motif Bio" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specialising in developing novel antibiotics, announces that its lender, Hercules Capital, Inc. ("Hercules"), has agreed to amend the Company's loan and security agreement such that the next amortisation date is postponed from September 1 to October 1, 2019. This change means that the September payment will be interest only. Hercules made this change in support of Motif Bio managing its cash position to advance its pipeline expansion strategy and prepare for the upcoming meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.



Dr. Graham Lumsden, Chief Executive Officer, said: "We are well prepared for the meeting with the FDA on September 19 to discuss our proposed clinical trial for iclaprim. In addition, we are actively pursuing options to broaden our pipeline as we work to build shareholder value. We appreciate the continued support and flexibility of Hercules and the confidence that they have in our team to deliver on our strategic goals."

For further information please contact:

Motif Bio plc ir@motifbio.com Graham Lumsden (Chief Executive Officer)





Peel Hunt LLP (NOMAD & JOINT BROKER) + 44 (0)20 7418 8900 Dr Christopher Golden Oliver Jackson SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP (JOINT BROKER) +44 (0)20 3470 0470 David Hignell Vadim Alexandre Rob Rees





Walbrook PR Ltd. (UK FINANCIAL PR & IR) +44 (0)20 7933 8780 Paul McManus/Lianne Cawthorne motifbio@walbrookpr.com MC Services AG (EUROPEAN IR) +49 (0)89 210 2280 Raimund Gabriel raimund.gabriel@mc-services.eu LifeSci Advisors (U.S. IR) +1 (646) 597 6989 Bob Yedid bob@lifesciadvisors.com

Note to Editors:

About Motif Bio

Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel antibiotics designed to be effective against serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant Gram-positive bacteria, including MRSA. The Company's lead product candidate is iclaprim. Motif Bio is seeking approval of iclaprim from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI). More than 3.6 million patients with ABSSSI are hospitalised annually in the U.S. It is estimated that up to 26% of hospitalized ABSSSI patients have renal impairment. In February 2019, the Company received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) related to the New Drug Application (NDA) for iclaprim for the treatment of ABSSSI. Additional information regarding the CRL can be found in Motif Bio's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 15, 2019. Minutes from a meeting with the FDA to discuss the points raised in the CRL were received in June 2019 and indicated that an additional clinical trial will be required prior to granting marketing approval to address the Agency's continued concerns about potential liver toxicity. The Company was encouraged by the FDA to put forth a proposal for a future study and submitted such a proposal for review in July 2019. Motif Bio has been granted a meeting, scheduled for September 19, 2019, with the Agency to discuss the proposed patient population and study design.

The Company also has plans to develop iclaprim for hospital acquired bacterial pneumonia (HABP), including ventilator associated bacterial pneumonia (VABP), as there is a high unmet need for new therapies in this indication. A Phase 2 trial in patients with HABP has been successfully completed and a Phase 3 trial is being planned. Additionally, iclaprim has been granted orphan drug designation by the FDA for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus lung infections in patients with cystic fibrosis and is in pre-clinical development for this indication.

Iclaprim received Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) designation from the FDA together with Fast Track status for the ABSSSI indication. If approved for the ABSSSI indication as a New Chemical Entity, iclaprim will be eligible for 10 years of market exclusivity in the U.S. from the date of first approval, under the Generating Antibiotic Incentives Now Act (the GAIN Act). In Europe, 10 years of market exclusivity is anticipated. Motif is also building a patent estate to provide additional protection for iclaprim and has two U.S. method of use patents issued that will expire in 2037.

Forward-Looking Statements