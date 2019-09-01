SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against NetApp, Inc.– NTAP

NEW YORK, Sept. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) from May 22, 2019 through August 1, 2019 inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for NetApp investors under the federal securities laws.



The complaint asserts that, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was unable to close large deals within the quarter and that the deals were pushed out to subsequent quarters or downsized; (2) the Company's revenue would be materially impacted; (3) the Company would lower its fiscal 2020 guidance; and (4) as a result, NetApp's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 15, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

No class has been certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you hire one. You may hire counsel of your choice. You may also do nothing at this time and be an absent member of the class. Your ability to share in any future recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

