4 Boston Entrepreneurs Launch "All Together Now," a Conference Centered Around Community & Inclusivity – for All

Boston, MA, August 31, 2019 --(PR.com)-- On September 9, 2019, the event “All Together Now” will take place at District Hall from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM.

All Together Now was created by four entrepreneurs, Barbara Clarke and Teresa Nelson, Ph.D. from The Impact Seat, Anna Foster of A Maven’s World and Herself360, LLC and Betty Francisco, JD, an Entrepreneur, Angel Investor, and community leader. Their objective is looking to build success from a diversity and inclusion commitment. This new program is all about creating a community for all, especially women of color entrepreneurs.

Become part of an entrepreneurial community committed to diversity, inclusion and success. You can expect relevant, immediately applicable, value creating content, along with stimulating conversation and access to people you definitely want to know.

Content for the Day includes Tech Guru and Keynote Speaker Kathryn Finney, Founder and CEO of digitalundivided (DID), a social enterprise that fosters economic growth through the empowerment of Black and Latinx women entrepreneurs.

Ample opportunity to network with fellow business owners.

Practical, interactive workshops with take-home materials on the topics include:

Social Media for Customer Acquisition with Jayme Washington

Angels and Bankers: Who gets investor money and why? When are loans a path to growth? Talk with the experts.

Leadership in Boston’s Emerging Cannabis Industry: opportunities, challenges, impact.

Part-time Sublime: there are many ways entrepreneurs combine passion and work (real estate, art, online influencer).

Know Your Numbers: What every business owner needs to know to protect her /his/their interests.

Being a Business Woman of Color: the good, the bad and the ugly.

City Markets: Let's talk about new geographic and customer markets - where are the opportunities for 2020 and beyond?

Running Retail: We still need stores. Today’s brick and mortar stores - when, where, why, how.

Other Featured Entrepreneurs include:

· Sankeetha Selvarajah, JD

· Tito Jackson: CEO, Verdant Medical Inc; Former Boston City Councilor, District 7

· Ivy Lawson: Founder And CEO, Ivyees Everything Honey

· Malia Lazu: Berkshire Bank

· Colette Phillips: President & CEO- Colette Phillips Communications, Inc. - And Founder - Get Konnected

· TJ Douglas, Owner And President, Urban Grape

· Michele Courton Brown (Quality Interactions)

· Valerie Davisson (Outsource CFO)

· Gustavo Quiroga: Graffito SP

· Nia Grace: Owner, Darryl’s Corner Bar And Kitchen

· Sarah Dudek: Advertising Brand Storyteller/Creative Entrepreneur

· Angela Sanchez: CEO, Artyfactos

· Jayme Washington: Founder And CEO, @Washtone

· Jessicah Pierre: CEO, Queens Company

· Oby Ukadike: Founder, Wawa Project

· Pamela M. Rosario Pérez: CEO And Founder, Rocena Real Estate Strategies

· Kai Grant: Social Venture Founder of Black Market Dudley, Diamond Girls

· Lorine Pendleton: Investor, Connector

· Quiana Agbai: Founder, Trifecta Media Group

· Carolina Tejedor Meyers: Founder, Caramelo Clothing

· Betty Francisco: Board Member, Amplify Latinx And Latina Circle

· Bianca Maxwell Harris: Founder, Skinary

· Anne Marie Stein: Arts Administrator

· Anna Foster: Founder And CEO, A Maven’s World

· Barbara Clarke: Investor; Founder, The Impact Seat, and Investor

· HeatherJean MacNeil: Social Impact Entrepreneur

· Sara Hartman: Designer, E-Commerce, and Retail Pop-Up Entrepreneur

· Teresa Nelson: Founder, The Impact Seat, and Professor, Simmons University

Register Here: https://www.impactseat.com/alltogethernow

The Impact Seat was founded by Barbara Clarke and Teresa Nelson, Ph.D. in 2015. As a women and LGBT owned business they share a respect for data, cultural competence, and a belief in the value of diversity and inclusion for businesses and society.

