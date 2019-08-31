BlindAndScreen.com Announces Availability of Cordless Faux Wood Blinds

Cordless Faux Wood Blinds are Certified Best for Kids

Los Angeles, CA, August 31, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Today at the company's Acton, Ca location, BlindAndScreen.com announced immediate availability of Cordless Faux Wood Blinds, “We have been selling the Cordless Faux Wood Blinds to our existing clients for the past eight and a half months with great success,” said Angel Tristan, President at BlindAndScreen.com. “We are now launching it on our website to be available for everyone.”

Child Safe Faux Wood Blinds are Certified Best for Kids. Complies with the new American National Standards Institute (ANSI), the most recent new window covering safety standard, effective on December 15, 2018. It requires that a vast majority of window covering products sold in the United States and Canada to be cordless or have inaccessible or short cords.

Positive Customer Impact

"We love the Cordless Faux Wood Blinds." - Luis Orozco, a Maintenance Manager, recently committed to switching out Cordless Faux Wood Blinds renovations. Cordless Faux Wood Blinds will allow Luis Orozco to ensure the residents of their properties have a safe living space for their families.

“We love this company and the awesome products they provide,” said Prime Group, Manager, Luis Orozco. “especially the cordless blinds.”

Founded in 2002, BlindAndScreen.com is an online leader in the window coverings and screening business. The company offers a wide range of products and services designed to serve communities.

BlindAndScreen.com and Cordless Faux Wood Blinds are either registered trademarks or trademarks of BlindAndScreen.com in the United States and/or other countries. The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

For more information, press only:

Contact: Steve Tristan

Phone number: 800-732-6162

Email: stevetristan@blindandscreen.com

For more information on Cordless Faux Wood Blinds:

Website: https://www.blindandscreen.com/product/cordless-faux-wood-blinds-certified-best-for-kids-child-safe-blinds/

Contact Information:

BlindandScreen.com

Steve Tristan

800-732-6162

Contact via Email

www.blindandscreen.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/793522

Press Release Distributed by PR.com