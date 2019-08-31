Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

MyLife Mobile, LLC Announces Engagement of Fidelity Equity Partners, LLC

PR.com  
August 31, 2019 3:00am   Comments
Share:

MyLife Mobile, LLC, a social media and big data aggregator, announces that the company has engaged Fidelity Equity Partners, LLC, a boutique advisory firm, to assist with MyLife's market launch.

Peoria, AZ, August 31, 2019 --(PR.com)-- MyLife Mobile, LLC, a social media and big data aggregator, announces that the company has engaged Fidelity Equity Partners, LLC, a boutique advisory firm, to assist with MyLife’s market launch. Fidelity Equity Partners will also help deliver overall corporate advisory while heightening the company’s visibility and its messaging to the public, business, financial, and investor communities. Details about Fidelity Equity Partners, LLC can be found at fidelityequity.com.

“The Fidelity Equity Partners team and their vast knowledge, professional network, and collaborative work environment will help take MyLife to the next level organizationally as well as unprecedented shareholder value over a relatively short period of time,” says MyLife’s President Chris Damron. “We are absolutely thrilled with this new relationship and have already seen great benefit.”

“We count ourselves incredibly blessed and fortunate to be able to assist MyLife Mobile. And we believe they are positioned well to enter a market that is growing and profitable,” touted Izzy Lozada, one of the firm’s Co-Founders and Managing Principals at Fidelity Equity Partners.

About MyLife Mobile, LLC
MyLife Mobile, LLC is a social media platform and content aggregator that delivers targeted non-ticketed events and things-to-do to users, and their friends, who download the app to their mobile device. Users get a variety of local events, offers, things-to-do, and retailers specific to the user’s interests. Restaurants can highlight their unique activities, not normally found; like trivia, gaming, music, or special events, so users can find “things to do” whenever they want. MyLife is a startup based in Phoenix, Arizona and has been charting its course and technology for feature rich content and fast growth.

Contact Information:
MyLife Mobile, LLC
Chris Damron
623-764-7471
Contact via Email
mylifemobile.net

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/793422

Press Release Distributed by PR.com

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo