MyLife Mobile, LLC Announces Engagement of Fidelity Equity Partners, LLC

Peoria, AZ, August 31, 2019 --(PR.com)-- MyLife Mobile, LLC, a social media and big data aggregator, announces that the company has engaged Fidelity Equity Partners, LLC, a boutique advisory firm, to assist with MyLife’s market launch. Fidelity Equity Partners will also help deliver overall corporate advisory while heightening the company’s visibility and its messaging to the public, business, financial, and investor communities. Details about Fidelity Equity Partners, LLC can be found at fidelityequity.com.

“The Fidelity Equity Partners team and their vast knowledge, professional network, and collaborative work environment will help take MyLife to the next level organizationally as well as unprecedented shareholder value over a relatively short period of time,” says MyLife’s President Chris Damron. “We are absolutely thrilled with this new relationship and have already seen great benefit.”

“We count ourselves incredibly blessed and fortunate to be able to assist MyLife Mobile. And we believe they are positioned well to enter a market that is growing and profitable,” touted Izzy Lozada, one of the firm’s Co-Founders and Managing Principals at Fidelity Equity Partners.

About MyLife Mobile, LLC

MyLife Mobile, LLC is a social media platform and content aggregator that delivers targeted non-ticketed events and things-to-do to users, and their friends, who download the app to their mobile device. Users get a variety of local events, offers, things-to-do, and retailers specific to the user’s interests. Restaurants can highlight their unique activities, not normally found; like trivia, gaming, music, or special events, so users can find “things to do” whenever they want. MyLife is a startup based in Phoenix, Arizona and has been charting its course and technology for feature rich content and fast growth.

Contact Information:

MyLife Mobile, LLC

Chris Damron

623-764-7471

Contact via Email

mylifemobile.net

