Wylder Space is Re-Creating the Social Dining Scene and Now Streaming on Major Media Smart TV Platforms

Chef Molly Bravo has dreamt of becoming the next Martha Stewart. Since 2004 she's been building her brand, formerly Organicopia and now Wylder Space Inc. Tucked in the woods of the Santa Cruz Mountains, Wylder Space is focused on re-creating the social dining experience. "I want to bring people together," says Bravo. "My goal is to bring people together with good food, great drinks and good company. It all starts around the dining room table."

Santa Cruz, CA, August 30, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Chef Molly Bravo has dreamt of becoming the next Martha Stewart since 2004. She's been building her brand, formerly known as Organicopia and now Wylder Space.

Tucked in the hills of the Santa Cruz Mountains, Wylder Space is a platform created in hopes of connecting with like-minded individuals, bringing people together with a home cooked meal. The "art" of entertaining is - at it's core - about making your guests feel comfortable and at home. Food brings people together and acts as the medium for rebuilding the fabric of our communities. Wylder Space TV is focused on re-creating the social dining experience.

"I want to bring people together and build community," says Bravo. "My goal is to bring people together with good food, drinks and great company. It all starts around the dining room table."

Wylder Space TV de-mystifies the "art" of entertaining. Bravo showcases simple, 1 minute inspirational videos.

"There is a beauty in simplicity when it comes to designing a menu, planning dinner parties, gardening, home design, and spending time with family," Bravo says.

"My hope is to bring people together in a very authentic and old fashioned way. I want inspire people to reconnect, enjoy good conversation and capture the essence of a dining experience. The 'art' of entertaining is bringing people together, making them feel at home and bringing them a bit of nostalgia. A home cooked meal is all too often a rarity these days."

Wylder Space TV is now airing exclusively on Roku, AmazonFireTV, FoodyTV and BingeNetworkTV and will be airing soon on Samsung.

Contact Information:

Wylder Space Inc.

Molly Bravo

408-828-5461

Contact via Email

www.wylderspace.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/793404

Press Release Distributed by PR.com