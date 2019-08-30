Principled Technologies Releases Study Showing the Consolidation Possible with a Move from Legacy Database Servers to the New Dell EMC PowerEdge R940

In hands-on testing, PT found that the Dell EMC PowerEdge R940 with 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors was able to perform the Oracle Database work of over three legacy servers while reducing rack space.

Durham, NC, August 30, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Businesses that haven’t upgraded their data center hardware in several years may be considering the benefits of consolidating their old servers onto fewer, current-generation servers. Principled Technologies (PT) tested the Oracle Database performance of a new, four-socket, 3U Dell EMC PowerEdge R940 rack server with 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors and compared it to the performance of a legacy four-socket, 4U Dell PowerEdge R920 server.

According to the report, “We found that the Dell EMC PowerEdge R940 with 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors handled over 3.14 times the workload transactions per minute (TPM) of an Oracle Database using the TPC-C-like HammerDB benchmark compared to a legacy Dell PowerEdge R920. This large Oracle Database performance increase means that a single Dell EMC PowerEdge R940 could replace three of these 4U legacy servers, or 12U of servers, in just 3U of rack space, reducing the number of servers you must store, power, license, and manage and freeing up significant data center space.”

To learn more about how the Dell EMC PowerEdge R940 with 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors can improve data center efficiency vs. legacy servers, read the full report at http://facts.pt/fhvcwjm and the summary at http://facts.pt/jmgr6u2.

About Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.

Company Contact

Principled Technologies, Inc.

1007 Slater Road, Suite #300

Durham, NC 27703

press@principledtechnologies.com

Contact Information:

Principled Technologies, Inc.

Jasmine White

919-941-9812

Contact via Email

http://www.principledtechnologies.com/

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/735005

Press Release Distributed by PR.com