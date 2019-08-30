Metro Safety Leads the Change Against Workplace Injuries by Advocating for Institutionalised Workplace Safety Training

The center has been a vocal supporter of institutionalizing training to ensure workplace safety of millions of workers in Canada.

Coquitlam, Canada, August 30, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Workplace safety remains one of the biggest concerns for employers in Canada. With a staff of roughly around 18 million people, workplace injuries are bound to happen. Companies pay hundreds of dollars in compensation to employees who suffer from workplace injuries. Aside from outflow of cash, they also suffer from a loss in productivity.

Established in 2008, Metro Safety has been a leading provider of workplace safety in British Columbia. The Coquitlam-based company has always been a strong advocate for institutionalized workplace safety training. They offer a variety of workplace safety courses, including training, ranging from lift operator training to fall protection training, among several others.

When asked more about the importance of institutionalized workplace safety training, a representative of Metro Safety stated, “It [workplace safety training] is crucial! I mean, we can’t afford workers getting injured when there’s a practical way to minimize the injuries to a great extent. Learning about workplace safety helps workers to remain focused and more alert at their workplace, potentially saving them from picking up injuries.”

Metro Safety workplace safety training courses also include confined space training, BCCSA traffic control person training (TCP), and asbestos/lead/silica awareness. They are committed to educate and train the workforce about potential workplace hazards, how to avoid them, and what measures to take if they suffer from an injury.

“Our training is specifically designed to provide maximum value to the learners. We use a combination of interactive learning and informative content that’s easy to understand to deliver our knowledge as effectively as possible. Our training courses equip them to deal with emergencies, and more importantly, prevent them in the first place, which is the primary objective of our courses. Our workplace safety training has saved organizations thousands of dollars on medical expenditures and helped workers avoid life-threatening injuries at workplace. It’s a win-win,” the representative added further.

Metro Safety’s mission is to create awareness pertinent to workplace safety so that companies be mindful of risks and hazardous present and provide a safer, more secure work environment to their employees. They focus on building skills of teamwork and cooperative learning through their diverse courses so that the team can trust each other in an emergency.

The training center has received its certification to provide first aid training courses in British Columbia from the Canadian Red Cross. The course they offer has been designed in collaboration with the Canadian Red Cross.

About The Company

Based in Coquitlam, British Columbia, Metro Safety has been a leading provider of first aid and workplace safety training in the city. Established in 2008, the company has been playing an instrumental role since over a decade to spread awareness for workplace hazards and how to deal with them. Their service areas include Burnaby, Vancouver, and Coquitlam in British Columbia, Canada.

