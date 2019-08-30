Hair Extensions of Houston Offers Exceptional Advice and Consultation to Women Looking to Get Extensions During the Summers

Hair Extensions of Houston offers exceptional hair care treatments and advice to clients.

Spring, TX, August 30, 2019 --(PR.com)-- As a leading hair care salon in Houston, Hair Extensions of Houston has become the go-to salon for women needing advice related to extensions.

Summer is the busiest season for the fashion industry because of fashion and runaway shows. Clients from all over Houston specially come meet Brenda, the salon’s senior consultant, to learn more about how they can care for their extensions.

"When women look at beautiful celebrities, they want to mimic their style. Summer is one of the busiest seasons for us because we get new clients who want to go for very specific looks.

"Our hair extensions are made from pure virgin hair, meaning that they’ll last for years to come. We use the original loc-system to ensure that when our clients visit us after 3 months, the extensions are still in great shape,” commented the representative of the hair salon, talking about the quality of their hair extensions.

Clients can visit Brenda every 3 months after getting their hair extensions installed. The original loc-system ensures the extensions stay in one place, without damaging the hair follicles.

Brenda also offers exceptional hair care advice and treatments for clients who want to improve their hair’s growth.

While hair extensions are the salon’s specialty, it provides plenty of other services that aren’t typically found in salons in Houston. These services include Low-Level Light Therapy (LLLT) and iGrow that uses advanced technology to stimulate hair growth.

The salon will help clients keep track of their hair growth and progress.

“We do our best to ensure that our clients get the best service from us because they deserve it. Whether it’s consultation, hair extensions, or hair growth treatments, we give our clients our hundred percent. When our clients are happy, we’re happy,” commented the representative of the hair salon, talking about their services.

The hair salon also has an interactive blog that offers exceptional hair care advice.

Those interested in learning more about the services and prices of the salon can visit its website or book an appointment via call.

About The Company

Hair Extensions of Houston offers the best hair extensions in Houston for premium hair and hair extension care services in the city. In addition to providing all the services of a conventional hair salon, it also offers advanced hair treatments.

Website: https://www.hairextensionsofhouston.com/

Contact: 832-717-3626

Address: 5513 Louetta Road, Suite #A, Spring, TX 77379

Contact Information:

Hair Extensions of Houston

Brenda McLeod

832.717.3626

Contact via Email

https://www.hairextensionsofhouston.com/

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/793266

Press Release Distributed by PR.com