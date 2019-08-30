New Website Launched as Resource for Childhood Sexual Abuse Victims

Website Offers Links to Resources and Information About Legal Options for Civil Justice

San Diego, CA, August 30, 2019 --(PR.com)-- The Zalkin Law Firm has launched a new informational website for adult victims of childhood sexual abuse at https://www.justiceforabusevictims.com. The website offers links to resources for victims and information about the Zalkin Law Firm and legal options for civil claims.

“Childhood sexual abuse is a public health crisis in our country,” said Irwin Zalkin, Founder of the Zalkin Law Firm. “Victims of Childhood sexual abuse often cannot face those memories until well into adulthood and suffer psychological impacts throughout their lives.”

According to studies by Dr. David Finkelhor, Director of the Crimes Against Children Research Center, 1 in 5 girls and 1 in 20 boys are a victim of child sexual abuse. Self-report studies show that 20% of adult females and 5-10% of adult males recall a sexual abuse incident in their childhood.

These statistics underscore the need to offer support and resources for victims of childhood sexual abuse. The justiceforabusevictims.com website is intended to offer resources and a starting point for victims to explore their options to seek healing and justice.

For two decades, The Zalkin Law Firm has aggressively represented survivors who suffered child sexual abuse and sexual assault. Their clients have included victims who suffered abuse while within religious organizations, including the Catholic Church and the Jehovah’s Witnesses and abuse foster care, Boy Scouts, recovery homes, foreign student exchange programs, schools and colleges. Irwin Zalkin, founder of the Zalkin Law Firm, is widely recognized for his dedication to supporting the legal rights of childhood sexual abuse victims.

Contact Information:

The Zalkin Law Firm

Irwin Zalkin

858-259-3011

Contact via Email

zalkin.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/793416

Press Release Distributed by PR.com