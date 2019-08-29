Arizona Publisher Has New Book Featured on Major Magazine Cover

An Arizona-based book from The Small-Tooth-Dog Publishing Group is one of only a handful of titles from Independent Publishers to appear on the September 2019, cover of "Publishers Weekly" magazine.

Tolleson, AZ, August 29, 2019 --(PR.com)-- An Arizona-based book from The Small-Tooth-Dog Publishing Group is one of only a handful of titles from Independent Publishers to appear on the September 2, 2019 cover of “Publishers Weekly” magazine. “Don’t Throw Me in the Cholla Patch,” written by Tucson’s Marc Severson and illustrated by Franceso Orazzini, was chosen as one of just 17 books from a curated field of 40 books. The book, and original folktale designed for older children, features the plants and animals of the Sonoran Desert as two desert-dwelling tricksters face off in a battle of wits over who gets dinner and who is dinner. Learn more at chollapatch.com.

Sean Buvala, the publisher at The Small-Tooth-Dog Publishing Group, says, “We’re honored to be on the ‘Publishers Weekly’ magazine featuring the works of independent publishers the world over. PW is considered the ‘bible of book publishing business’ and features the work of the publishing industry at all levels.”

“Don’t Throw Me in the Cholla Patch” features artwork by Italian illustrator Francesco Orazzini. The story is by Marc Severson of Tucson, Arizona. Featuring a battle of wits between hungry Coyote and the small-but-chatty Woodrat the Packrat, the two meet up under the moonlight in the Sonoran Desert. Will Woodrat be able to talk his way out of this or is he in for a thorny end? The book is intended for kids in the elementary middle grades.

The book is available online from all booksellers or directly from the publisher at smalltoothdog.com

Marc Severson is an author living in Tucson with several books in the sci-fi genre, targeted for adult audiences. He worked as both an archeologist and schoolteacher in the Tucson schools for decades. This is his first book for kids.

The Small-Tooth-Dog Publishing Group specializes in books in creativity and the arts for adults, creative expression books for kids, and has a growing series of books for kids. Their books have been featured at a variety of shows and events throughout the United States.

(Editor’s Comment: Please note that “Publishers Weekly” is a properly written brand-name without the possessive.)

Contact Information:

Small-Tooth-Dog Publishing Group

Sean Buvala

623.298.4548

Contact via Email

https://smalltoothdog.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/793326

Press Release Distributed by PR.com