As Winter Approaches, B.A.P. Heating & Cooling Services Offers Furnace Installation in Guelph, ON

B.A.P. Heating & Cooling Services helps its customers with furnace installation in Guelph, ON, and the surrounding areas in order to prepare them for the cold months ahead. B.A.P. assists customers with every stage of the installation process - from product selection and evaluation through installation and setup. B.A.P. employs TSSA licensed and approved technicians.

Guelph, Ontario, Canada, August 29, 2019 --(PR.com)-- B.A.P. Heating & Cooling Services is launching an effort to help its customers stay warm during the upcoming winter by offering full support for furnace installation in Guelph, ON, and the surrounding areas. As part of this effort, B.A.P. Heating & Cooling Services will help customers with every step of the installation process. First, they will help customers evaluate if they need a new system, or if a few repairs or maintenance to their old system is all that is required. Following the decision to move forward with a new system, B.A.P. will use its relationships with the top suppliers in the industry to find the best equipment match for a customer. Only after a customer is completely informed and has agreed to the installation guidelines will a B.A.P. technician move forward with the actual installation. All support and maintenance is handled afterwards.

Because winter in Canada can be a trying time, B.A.P. Heating & Cooling Services prioritizes everyone’s safety and health by offering furnace installation in Guelph, ON, and the surrounding areas. “We went to B.A.P. for help with our new furnace,” says Chris Bradford. “There was so much information to sift through online that we couldn’t make sense of it ourselves! Our representative explained everything to us and matched us up with a great piece of equipment.”

B.A.P. Heating & Cooling Services is a family-owned and operated company. They work with customers in the Greater Toronto Area, Mississauga, Oakville, Milton, Brampton, Burlington, Guelph, Hamilton, Fergus, Kitchener, and Waterloo areas. In addition to furnace repair, B.A.P. works with customers in need of assistance with their air conditioning, heating, indoor air quality, and other HVAC services. Their technicians are all TSSA licensed and approved, and they are available 24/7 for emergency issues.

