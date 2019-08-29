Brand Ethos Welcomes Mike Ficara as Their Newest Chief Operating Officer

Cooper City, FL, August 29, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Brand Ethos, a unique marketing and communications firm, has named Mike Ficara as their Chief Operating Officer. In his new role, Mike will personally lead the team that focuses on helping clients grow and scale to their full potential.

An entrepreneur at heart, Mike has successfully managed sales and growth strategies for a variety of industries resulting in accelerated growth for businesses big and small over the last decade. His skills complement the brand, communications, and strategic planning experience that exists within Brand Ethos today.

“Clients are looking for top talent to develop their brands without retaining multiple leaders at executive level salaries,” said Alicia Laszewski, Founder and CEO of Brand Ethos. “Mike’s experience helping companies develop, reengineer, and execute on sales strategies is the perfect addition to our current suite of Marketing services as we look to BE a complete solution for our clients’ growth strategies. I have been extremely impressed with his ability to deliver rapid and sustainable results and look forward to positively impacting many businesses together with him.”

Mike has most recently served as the president of The MAGS Group, a company focused on helping businesses grow and scale in a variety of industries including education, healthcare, telecommunication, e-commerce, public speaking and manufacturing. He has become known for his ability to create systems to help a business run more effective and efficiently, while expanding its customer reach in a fairly short time.

“When the opportunity came to work with Alicia and the Brand Ethos team, I knew this would be an amazing opportunity to work with one of the best talents in the communications and marketing industry,” said Mike Ficara about his new role with Brand Ethos. “The Brand Ethos approach is disciplined, thorough, and a real value for its clients that I believe is refreshing for the market. This, coupled with Alicia’s values for managing clients and team members, made this an opportunity that I needed to seize.”

Together Mike, Alicia and the Brand Ethos team are looking to bring the services of high-end marketing firms to businesses of any size. Today marketing, sales and client relations tend to have a very big disconnect. In addition, small to mid-size companies need to follow the same brand rigor as that of large, global brands.

“Many businesses can only invest in one person.” Ficara said about the strategy Brand Ethos would use, “Unfortunately that one person can’t solve all the problems a growing company faces. We can solve many of those problems with our team.” Marketing is no longer and one and done approach.”

About Brand Ethos​

Brand Ethos is a values-driven brand development Company for businesses looking to position themselves for high value and growth. We offer a variety of services including brand message development, graphic design, internal/external communications planning, digital marketing, social media strategy/management, video production, and sales process development & engineering. Each client engagement is managed through our disciplined project management team with open communication, tracking, and results-based planning. For small or long-term projects, we want each client to look and be their best as a result of their trust and partnership with Brand Ethos. Based on principles of kindness, professionalism, and mutual respect, Brand Ethos believe in treating our clients and team members exactly how we would want to be treated and guide ourselves daily on this mantra. To learn more about Brand Ethos visit www.YourBrandEthos.com.

About Mike Ficara

Mike Ficara is a business development consultant and the host of The Start Down Podcast. He has had the opportunity to work in a variety of industries over his career including Classroom Teacher, Technology Specialist, Director of Curriculum, and in Business Development. As the CEO of the MAGS group, he has successfully helped businesses and speakers achieve double digit growth. This vast experience provided the insight into how people learn, leadership and most importantly what motivates people to succeed. Given this knowledge and experience, today Mike spends his time coaching and consulting where he has the privilege of working with many successful business leaders as well as entrepreneurs. To learn more about Mike and his mission visit www.MikeFicara.com.

