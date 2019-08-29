Market Overview

Academy Medical's New Partnership with Hans Rudolph, Inc.

PR.com  
August 29, 2019 3:00am   Comments
West Palm Beach, FL, August 29, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Academy Medical has announced a new partnership with Hans Rudolph, Inc., a world leader in the design and manufacturer of respiratory valves and respiratory products. Hans Rudolph offers custom designs for Original Equipment Manufacturers, Distributors and Retail Customers. Their innovative research and development is helping bring the field of Respiratory Healthcare into the twenty-first century. By partnering with Academy Medical, Hans Rudolph is now able to provide veterans, military members and their families with quality respiratory products.

“The opportunity presented by partnering with Academy Medical to bring our quality respiratory product line to the veteran and military community is an incredible opportunity Hans Rudolph, Inc. truly values and looks forward to.” – Nick Rudolph, Sales and Marketing Manager

“Academy Medical’s goal is to partner with manufacturers that can provide the products – both current and those with new innovation – that can help us provide value to the government while increasing the level of care veterans and active duty military and their families receive,” Ryan Isham, Vice President of Med/Surg says.

For more information about Academy Medical and their services, call (888) 860-0561, email info@academymedical.net.

Contact Information:
Academy Medical
Ed Falvo
866-381-1222
http://academymedical.net/

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/793286

Press Release Distributed by PR.com

