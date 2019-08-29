SIO Offers High-Pressure Ball Valves for Safe Storage of Energy in Natural Gas Industries

Ningbo, China, August 29, 2019 --(PR.com)-- SIO, a leading industrial valve manufacturer in China, now manufactures high-pressure ball valves that are useful in natural gas applications. The demand for energy worldwide is increasing and the pressure to meet such demand has become more challenging. Fortunately, the natural environment provides various resources, making renewable energy a significant resource. SIO understands this issue and is now doing their part in providing safe and reliable ball valves to ensure that energy requirements are met properly.

The Increasing Demand of Energy

The global demand for energy is continually increasing due to the rapid increase of population and economic development. The more a country develops, the more energy-consuming activities it has. These include manufacturing, transport, storage, and provision of services, such as electricity, water, and treatment of wastewater. Not only do these require energy, but they also require safe operations wherein ball valves play an essential role.

There is also the threat of an energy crisis. There might still be a lot of energy reserves left, such as oil, coal, and fossil fuels. However, these are non-renewable energy and are linked to global warming due to their high carbon emissions. This makes the production of renewable energy even more crucial.

About SIO High-pressure Ball Valves

SIO high-pressure ball valves are made from durable materials, such as carbon steel and stainless steel. This is to withstand severe applications involved in natural gas processing plants, such as high pressures and temperatures and cryogenic applications.

They are built to ensure that positive sealing is achieved to prevent leaks that could lead to accidents and other dangerous consequences. They are also equipped with a fire-safe design to ensure a safe working environment even when there is accidental leaking.

High-pressure ball valves also help decrease the problems of fugitive emissions. They are ISO 15848-certified to guarantee that they provide a positive shut-off eliminating the chances of leaking.

These ball valves are not only for oil and gas industries, but are also suitable for chemical and petrochemical, water and wastewater treatment, power generation, and more.

“We follow a careful manufacturing process when it comes to our industrial valves. Even when discussing with our clients, we listen to them and offer solutions to make sure that the valves are made according to their needs or application. Most of our clients are in the oil and gas industries which is why we have identified the need to produce such durable valves,” an SIO spokesperson shared.

“We understand what our clients want so rest assured, these valves are safe, reliable, and cost-effective,” she continued.

About SIO

SIO is a reliable manufacturer of industrial valves from China for more than a decade. They have excellent experience in making ball valves, gate valves, check valves, globe valves, butterfly valves, and control valves. They also provide customization services to meet the specific needs of their clients.

