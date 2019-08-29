3rd Annual Perthes Conference to be Hosted on October 5 at the Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children in Dallas, TX

Washington, DC, August 29, 2019 --(PR.com)-- On Saturday, October 5th at 8AM CST, the Legg Calve Perthes Foundation, alongside a team of parent volunteers, have partnered with the International Perthes Study Group (IPSG) to host a full day event to discuss the impact of Perthes Disease. The conference is designed to empower families with knowledge, information, and the opportunity to create a community of support for parents and their children who have been diagnosed with Legg Calve Perthes Disease.

For those unfamiliar with the rare disease, Legg–Calvé–Perthes Disease (LCPD) is a rare childhood hip disorder. A rare disorder is a disease or condition that affects fewer than 200,000 Americans. Cumulatively, there are more than 7,000 rare diseases affecting more than 30 million Americans (1 in 10 people). Most rare diseases are genetic or have a genetic component; 90% of rare diseases are without an FDA approved treatment. Currently, there is no known cause or cure for Perthes Disease.

In Perthes, there is a disruption of blood flow to the ball of the femur called the femoral head. Due to the lack of blood flow, the bone dies (osteonecrosis or avascular necrosis) and stops growing. Perthes Disease usually occurs in children aged 4-10 years, occurring in roughly 5.5 of 100,000 children per year. The lifetime risk of a child developing the disease is about one per 1,200 individuals. Boys are affected about three to five times more often than girls. New cases of Perthes disease rarely occur after age of 14 years. Children diagnosed with Perthes may experience osteoarthritis in young adulthood and it is estimated that 50% will need a hip replacement.

This is the third year the Perthes Conference and will take place after the conclusion of the annual meeting of the IPSG. At least a dozen orthopedic surgeons and subject matter experts are expected to attend, present and answer questions at the Perthes Conference to provide deeper knowledge and learning. Main topics will include Research, Physical Therapy, Pain Management, Nutrition, Health Insurance, Treatment Options, Advocacy and Mental Health for those impacted by the effects of Perthes.

Those interested in attending the Parents Perthes Conference can register online at https://www.perthes.org. The cost to attend the full day event is $60.00 and includes breakfast, snacks, and lunch for the duration of the event. For additional information on how to help or volunteer, contact Colleen Rathgeber at 202-505-9360 or via email at foundation@perthes.org.

About Legg Calve Perthes Foundation

The Legg-Calve-Perthes Foundation is a national advocacy and educational organization dedicated to helping adults living with Perthes, families with children diagnosed with Perthes, and providing support in living with associated difficulties that often come with the Perthes diagnosis. The Foundation began in 2017 and its mission is to create a centralized support community to improve the research, education, and awareness of those diagnosed with Perthes.

