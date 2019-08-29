FLARES 2.0 Establishes Scan Eagle Capture Energy Record

FLARES 2.0 recovered a 28.1 kg Scan Eagle dummy at 75 knots closing speed. The 20.9 kJ capture energy establishes a new record. This second-generation Mast Augmented Recovery System (MARS 2,) is omnidirectional, can be used with any Scan Eagle 1, 2 or 3 aircraft variant in up to 30mph wind and packs into a single "coffin." The record-setting capture occurred during the 78th consecutive incident-free flight of FLARES 2.0.

Hood River, OR, August 29, 2019 --(PR.com)-- FLARES 2.0 recovered a 28.1 kg Scan Eagle dummy at 75 knots closing speed. The 20.9 kJ capture energy establishes a new record. The FLARES multicopter barely budged, and the ground-anchored payout spool maintained margin. During rope impact, multicopter throttle peaked at 75%, as the FLARES multicopter maintained 72 meter hover height.

FLARES 2.0 includes a mast to receive the recovered aircraft when the FLARES multicopter descends post-capture. This second-generation Mast Augmented Recovery System (MARS 2,) is omnidirectional, can be used with any Scan Eagle 1, 2 or 3 aircraft variant in up to 30mph wind and packs into a single “coffin.”

The record-setting capture occurred during the 78th consecutive incident-free flight of FLARES 2.0, as Hood Tech staff continues to expand the operational envelope for FLARES. Hood Tech’s onsite weather station recorded wind gusts to 30mph during the most-recent flight test sequence.

Hood Tech’s Flying Launch and Recovery System (FLARES) was upgraded to Version 2.0 earlier this year. FLARES 2.0 maintains a perfect safety record through 78 flights, dating back to January of 2019.

Video of the record capture is available upon request.

