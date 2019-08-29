Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

FLARES 2.0 Establishes Scan Eagle Capture Energy Record

PR.com  
August 29, 2019 3:00am   Comments
Share:

FLARES 2.0 recovered a 28.1 kg Scan Eagle dummy at 75 knots closing speed. The 20.9 kJ capture energy establishes a new record. This second-generation Mast Augmented Recovery System (MARS 2,) is omnidirectional, can be used with any Scan Eagle 1, 2 or 3 aircraft variant in up to 30mph wind and packs into a single "coffin." The record-setting capture occurred during the 78th consecutive incident-free flight of FLARES 2.0.

Hood River, OR, August 29, 2019 --(PR.com)-- FLARES 2.0 recovered a 28.1 kg Scan Eagle dummy at 75 knots closing speed. The 20.9 kJ capture energy establishes a new record. The FLARES multicopter barely budged, and the ground-anchored payout spool maintained margin. During rope impact, multicopter throttle peaked at 75%, as the FLARES multicopter maintained 72 meter hover height.

FLARES 2.0 includes a mast to receive the recovered aircraft when the FLARES multicopter descends post-capture. This second-generation Mast Augmented Recovery System (MARS 2,) is omnidirectional, can be used with any Scan Eagle 1, 2 or 3 aircraft variant in up to 30mph wind and packs into a single “coffin.”

The record-setting capture occurred during the 78th consecutive incident-free flight of FLARES 2.0, as Hood Tech staff continues to expand the operational envelope for FLARES. Hood Tech’s onsite weather station recorded wind gusts to 30mph during the most-recent flight test sequence.

Hood Tech’s Flying Launch and Recovery System (FLARES) was upgraded to Version 2.0 earlier this year. FLARES 2.0 maintains a perfect safety record through 78 flights, dating back to January of 2019.

Video of the record capture is available upon request.

Contact Information:
Hood Tech Corp., Vision Inc.
Cory Roeseler
541-387-2255
Contact via Email
hoodtechvision.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/793213

Press Release Distributed by PR.com

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga