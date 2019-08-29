HealthONE President and CEO Honored by Denver Business Journal

Sylvia Young Awarded Prestigious Outstanding Women in Business Designation.

Denver, CO, August 29, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Sylvia Young, President and CEO of HealthONE/HCA Healthcare’s Continental Division, has been selected as a recipient of the Denver Business Journal’s Outstanding Women in Business. She was selected as the winner in the Health Care category.

Winners were selected based upon leadership, mentorship and accomplishments by a panel that included Denver Business Journal staff and past winners of the award. More than 300 women were nominated throughout 12 industry categories.

Young, a dedicated veteran of hospital administration since 1985, was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of HealthONE/HCA Continental Division in June 2012. Her oversight includes leading nine acute care hospitals, one rehabilitation hospital, a behavioral health and wellness campus, nine freestanding emergency departments, 20 ambulatory surgery centers, dozens of physician clinics and six urgent care clinics.

In 2018, Young received “Alumni of the Year” from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, Graduate School of Health Administration. In 2016, Forbes magazine named Young one of the “Top Women Business Leaders in the Western U.S.” and in January 2015, Young was honored by the Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce as one of the “Top 25 Most Powerful Women.” In addition, she was named Samford University’s “Alumni of the Year in 2013,” and one of the 10 “Power Women of Nevada” by Nevada Business Magazine in 2012. In 2009, Young was recognized nationally by Modern Healthcare magazine as one of the “Top 25 Women in Healthcare.” She was recently elected to the Board of Trustees for the American Hospital Association, one of the most recognized healthcare organizations in the nation.

