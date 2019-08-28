Cloud Maven Announces Eligibility Checker on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace

New York, NY, August 28, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Computer software creator and consultancy Cloud Maven announced today that it has launched its Eligibility Checker app on Salesforce AppExchange, revolutionizing how healthcare companies verify benefits and eligibility in Salesforce.

The new offering provides instant secure access to more than 780 health payers from either Salesforce Health Cloud or Service Cloud allowing for real-time authorizations, referral checks, and more at a very low cost. Custom integration with various practice management software is also possible making the solution as versatile as it is powerful.

With the healthcare industry considered one of the highest growth industries in the world, the need for more efficient business practices couldn’t be greater. The vastly-improved workflow that Eligibility Checker provides adds to the bottom line of healthcare companies by:

Improving Productivity: Tedious in-house verification is eliminated because the app instantly checks coverage, co-insurance, copay, deductible, and other plan details from 780+ healthcare payers. Benefits are automatically updated each time a patient is viewed in Salesforce.

Reducing Cost: All of that time saved results in up to 40% operational cost savings. There is no cost to providers, healthcare plans cover the cost.

Eliminating Errors: Real-time access to updated patient and payer information means fewer human errors. You’ll also see improved patient satisfaction by resolving eligibility issues before patient visits.

“We couldn’t be more excited to launch our Eligibility Checker application on Salesforce AppExchange,” said Jugal Khanna, Managing Director at Cloud Maven. “With so much growth in the healthcare industry, and the world population growing older, we are proud to contribute to increasing efficiency and lowering costs in the industry across the board. We are looking forward to connecting with the Salesforce community.”

