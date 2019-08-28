Canidium, a Leading SAP® Sales Cloud Partner, Officially Launches Insurance ICM Practice

Fort Collins, CO, August 28, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Canidium, a sales performance and process management consultancy, has officially launched an insurance incentive compensation management (ICM) practice. Reaching a size threshold in terms of active customers and consultants certified on the technology drove Canidium's decision to make its Insurance ICM practice official. A practice with dedicated sales support and focused training programs will better insure an unparalleled customer experience. In 2018, Canidium was the leading SAP Sales Cloud implementation partner, with zero escalations.

Insurance ICM is nothing new for Canidium; since its inception in 2008 the company has had a partnership with CallidusCloud® well before it was acquired by SAP last year. Throughout the last few years, Canidium has added several industry recognizable names to its list of Insurance ICM customers. Canidium's growing insurance practice shows commitment to further solidifying its position as a leader in the sales performance and sales process management space as demonstrated by the company's nearly 100% growth rate in 2019.

“Our list of success stories continues to grow, and with that our demand,” said Don Rahn, Canidium’s Insurance ICM practice lead. “During this time of growth we are committed to remaining focused on customer success. Clients trust us to bring them results, and we aim to continue to earn that trust every day.”

About Canidium:

Canidium was the number one SAP® Sales Cloud implementation partner

in 2018, with zero escalations. An added benefit for our customers is our competitive pricing, giving you the most ROI and helping you speed to increased sales and revenue. We are proud to have the trust of our customers, with many electing to continue the relationship after an implementation for our Managed Services – finding irreplaceable value in our expertise. We have global teams, with multilingual consultants. Our pre-existing relationship with CallidusCloud®, since Canidium’s inception, has provided customers with over ten years of experience with the platform. Our nearly 100% growth rate in Q1 and Q2 of 2019 further demonstrates the high demand for our services.

