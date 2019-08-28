"You Can't Love Him into Loving You" a Story of Abuse and Coercive Narcisstic Behavior Written by Angela Brittain

This book takes you on a journey of love, lies, and betrayal. A work of survival and resilience to ultimately live a loving and joyful life. Going through the fire and coming out stronger. Readers may see themselves in parts of this book. Included is a list of 10 questions to determine if you're in an emotionally abusive relationship.

With a three-fold increase in men being accused and convicted for coercive control in the past 2 years, this book comes about in a relevant time. This tell-all memoir serves as both a wake-up call for women or men in controlling relationships and, also as a self-help guide by offering insight and wisdom from a woman who has been there.

"You Can’t Love Him into Loving You" is scheduled for release in late October. This book takes you on a journey of love, lies, and betrayal. A work of survival and resilience to ultimately live a loving and joyful life. Going through the fire and coming out stronger. A list of 10 questions to determine your relationship status is included.

“You are stronger than you think.” - Angela Brittain

Portions of the royalties earned from "You Can’t Love Him into Loving You" will be donated to The National Domestic Violence Hotline, a not for profit organization.

About Angela Brittain:

Angela graduated Summa Cum Laude from McNeese State University while enduring the emotional abuse of her marriage and raising her son. She earned her Bachelors’ degree in Communication and her Master’s in Instructional Technology. Angela was included in Who’s Who in American Universities and was inducted to the prestigious honor society of Phi Kappa Phi.

Angela’s love of inspiring people and her drive to expand her view of the world and live life to the fullest, has led her to travel to several countries including Belgium, South Africa, Italy, France, Honduras, Guatemala, Mexico, Netherlands, Columbia, the Principality of Monaco and most recently to Bali, Indonesia to speak on overcoming fear.

Angela is a founding member of Project Positive Change, a world-wide organization that promotes global interaction between like-minded individuals to encourage and bring about understanding and peace.

If you would like more information about "You Can’t Love Him into Loving You" or to schedule an interview with Angela You can contact the author direct at 713-417-7752, please leave a message, or email angelabrittainllc@gmail.com

www.facebook.com/angela.brittain.77

