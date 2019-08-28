AdminiCare Medical Supplies Inventory System - New Website and New Integrated Platform

Dublin, OH, August 28, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Admini-Care.com is the new website for AdminiCare Medical Supplies Inventory Platform from InBeam Technologies. Previously, Admini-Care was located in the parent InBeam website.

With the launch of the integrated platform, AdminiCare now has its own site.

Complete details on the integrated platform are available at www.Admini-Care.com.

New opportunities for integrated access for customer will include the option to instantly add modules for apps that include managing fixed assets, tracking orders in AdminiCare Logistics through Epicor, managing maintenance supplies all with one log-in.

The new platform eliminates the need for separate log-ins into each and is designed to make the AdminiCare System even easier to use.

One key feature:

All customers will have an option to instantly add these modules:

1. Managing Fixed Assets

Customers can manage fixed assets that are tax depreciates - such as computers, beds, chairs, etc. – and assign those items to a location manage movement, run a quick inventory, schedule maintenance and more. (See at http://admini-care.com/fixedassethub/)

2. Real-time Logistical Monitoring for Vendors connected to Epicor Solutions

This real-time plugin allows customers and vendors to view and track their delivery real-time with proof of delivery and includes a mobile warehouse scanning solution. (See http://admini-care.com/vendorlogistic/)

3. Manage In-stock Supplies for Maintenance of Facilities

Customers will know how many items are in stock and compare to par levels (min/max) for each one for better inventory and finance control.

Users will be able to see items in-stock such as how many door locks they have in stock. Vendors can view their customers’ inventory levels on the go with an Apple app. (See http://admini-care.com/instock/)

The real-time savings is based on the fact that all users will enjoy one single sign-on for all these modules through the integrated app.

The AdminiCare Platform will feature a stream of new/additional features and more selectivity to what is already the most flexible and surprisingly affordable inventory management software available to medium to large residential care facilities.

For more information or a demo check the new website http://admini-care.com/long-term-care or contact the company by phone or email.

