Hover-Davis Announces Its 30 Year Anniversary, Displays New Feeder and Material Automation Solutions at SMTA International

Rochester, NY, August 28, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Hover-Davis, the global leader in the design and manufacture of electronic component and media delivery solutions, will celebrate its 30 year anniversary at SMTA International Electronics Exhibition on September 23-26 where it will display its latest feeder and material automation solutions.

In partnership with Universal Instruments, Hover-Davis will demonstrate its new Radial, Tube and Tray feeders for odd-form electronic components such as relays, connectors, capacitors, LEDs and more.

Originally developed and proven on Universal’s UFlex and Fuzion full-line automation systems, the company’s odd-form feeders are now available through Hover-Davis with available interface kits for third-party automation system integration to meet a wide range of customer requirements.

Hover-Davis will also display its legendary suite of premium surface mount component tape feeders, and AXIUM Series label and material feeders for industry pick-and-place machines such as Panasonic, SIPLACE, JUKI, FUJI as well as OEM and special automation machine applications. All Hover-Davis electric motor drive component feeders utilize the company’s original design technology that improves pick rates, reduces load times, eliminates the need for routine feeder maintenance and calibration, and ultimately improves placement machine performance and yield.

Through their expanded distribution partnership with CCL Design, Hover-Davis provides its customers with a complete identification and material automation package, including premium auto-apply labels and masking materials bundled with industry leading AXIUM Series feeders, and now CAB SQUIX Series thermal transfer label printers. The solution enables reliable automation of identification and masking material applications as small as 3mm x 3mm using existing assembly equipment resulting in increased throughput, improved accuracy and reduced labor cost.

Show special pricing packages and promotional offers will be available. Visit Hover-Davis in booth #1215 and CCL Design in booth #1236 at SMTA International Exhibition in Rosemont, Illinois to see their latest solutions.

About Hover-Davis:

Celebrating 30 years of automation technology development and manufacturing experience, Hover-Davis provides top performing, ultra-reliable feeders for a wide range of electronics assembly equipment systems, including those from Universal Instruments, FUJI, Panasonic, ASM/SIPLACE, JUKI, MYDATA/MYCRONIC, YAMAHA, Samsung, Assembléon/K&S, CTI Systems, Getech, Data I/O, BP Microsystems, System General/Fairchild, Exatron, MicroAssembly Technologies, Besi/Datacon, ASM Pacific Technology and others. Located in Rochester, New York, Hover-Davis was founded in 1989 by John Hover and Peter Davis. Hover-Davis is currently an ISO9001:2015 certified business unit of the Universal Instruments Corporation.

About CCL Design:

Since 1988, Nortec International has been a leading supplier of total ID solutions, specializing in auto-apply materials that can withstand extreme and harsh environmental challenges. To better serve the high temperature label and identification market, CCL Industries Inc., a world leader in specialty label, security and packaging solutions acquired privately held Nortec. The combined CCL Design subsidiary currently operates as an ISO9001:2015 and IATF 16949:2016 certified global supplier of labeling and identification products with development, manufacturing, sales and distribution operations serving customers from a wide range of industries such as electronics, medical, aviation, energy, military, automotive, security and more.

Hover-Davis Contact:

Chris Fletcher, General Manager

Phone: +1 (585) 352-9590

E-Mail: Sales@HoverDavis.com

Web: HoverDavis.com

CCL Design Contact:

Jeff Zeilinger, Managing Director of North America

Phone: +1 (414) 712-9577

E-Mail: JZeilinger@CCLind.com

Web: CCLDesignElectronics.com

