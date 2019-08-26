SolarCraft Appoints New Chief Executive Officer - The North Bay's Leading Clean Energy Provider Strengthens Leadership Team

Novato and Sonoma-based SolarCraft, the North Bay's largest and most enduring solar and clean energy provider, announced today the appointment of Galen Torneby as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Torneby has deep expertise in the solar industry and brings decades of experience in the broader energy and construction fields to his new role, having previously served as Chief Operating Officer at SolarCraft.

Novato, CA, August 26, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Mr. Torneby has held leadership roles at several industry-leading renewable energy companies and was recruited by former CEO Ted Walsh to succeed him in the role, returning SolarCraft to its roots as an "operations and service-led company." Mr. Walsh’s leadership and client-focused approach, combined with his commitment to serving the long-term interests of the company and employee/partners were crucial in solidifying SolarCraft’s growth and position in the North Bay clean energy market.

“As a 100% Employee-Owned company, everyone at SolarCraft shares the same title, Partner, so my role will only change slightly,” says Ted Walsh. “I am looking forward to doing what I initially joined SolarCraft to do; develop solar, battery storage and other clean energy projects that deliver the most financial and environmental benefit possible to our clients and leading client and community engagement for the most significant clean energy provider in our community.”

As he rebuilds his own Calistoga home lost in the 2017 North Bay Wildfires, Torneby takes the reigns at an exciting time for SolarCraft and the local energy industry. SolarCraft is one of the region’s largest "clean-tech" employers and installs more solar than any other locally-based provider, and is well positioned to be the leader in battery energy storage in the wake of the wildfires and PG&E bankruptcy. “I am thankful for the opportunity to lead a great team as we continue to ensure SolarCraft remains the safest and most customer centric clean energy company in the North Bay,” says Torneby. “So many of our projects are referral projects with customers happy to give praise for a job well done. I look forward to working with all of our existing and future customers as we build a more sustainable and resilient community.”

Mr. Torneby is a certified Professional Project Manager and CSLB license holder with a passion for renewable energy and sustainability. He brings a broad range of expertise and experience to SolarCraft, including the design/build of hundreds of megawatts of Solar PV worldwide and leading project development and project delivery for both local solar installers and vertically integrated global manufacture’s like SunPower and First Solar. Prior to joining SolarCraft, Galen most recently held the position of Head of Department-Solar EMEA for DNV-GL, the world’s leading engineering and technical advisory firm for renewable energy.

SolarCraft is 100% Employee-Owned and one of the largest green-tech employers in the North Bay for over 35 years. SolarCraft delivers Solar and Clean Energy Solutions for homes and businesses including Solar Electric, Solar Pool Heating and Battery/Energy Storage. With over 7,000 local customers, our team of dedicated employee-partners is proud to have installed more solar energy systems than any other company in the North Bay. www.solarcraft.com.

